Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,392 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 132.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $44,363,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Centene by 167.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 788,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,750,000 after acquiring an additional 494,460 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 579,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,918. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

