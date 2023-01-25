Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $165.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

