ZEDXION (USDZ) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEDXION has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $1.85 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00401039 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.48 or 0.28150003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00591770 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

