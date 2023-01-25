Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $713.68 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Zcash has a market cap of $713.68 million and approximately $69.81 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $44.02 or 0.00195023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00070842 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00044751 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,211,438 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

