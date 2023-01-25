Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $255.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

