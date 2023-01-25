Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $291.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen



Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

