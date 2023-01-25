Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.18.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $160.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.02). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

