Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 12,250 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,700,000 after purchasing an additional 795,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of MO opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

