Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 476.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 291.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 885,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 175.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

