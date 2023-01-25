Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $113.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.