Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Pentair worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

