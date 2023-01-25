Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

CSL stock opened at $240.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.68. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

