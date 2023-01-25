Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 617,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,298,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 33.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.6% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $392.03 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $621.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

