Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 600.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE NOC opened at $459.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

