yOUcash (YOUC) Reaches One Day Volume of $898,341.43

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.42 billion and $898,341.43 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00398450 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,307.31 or 0.27968269 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00600532 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.