Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtreme Drilling Corp. (TSE:XDC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.99. Xtreme Drilling shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 24,700 shares changing hands.
Xtreme Drilling Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.18.
Xtreme Drilling Company Profile
Xtreme Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides onshore drilling services in the United States. It designs, assembles, and operates a fleet of onshore drilling rigs that features proprietary technology, including modular transportation systems and continuous integration of in-house advances in methodologies.
See Also
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.