XRP Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a total market cap of $20.68 billion and $1.26 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XRP has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00400651 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.15 or 0.28122715 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00596925 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000180 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,148,225 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,877,639 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars.
