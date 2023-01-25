XML Financial LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,978,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,221,000 after purchasing an additional 446,471 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

