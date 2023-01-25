XML Financial LLC Invests $1.21 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BCE by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in BCE by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.76%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

