XML Financial LLC Invests $1.21 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2023

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BCE by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in BCE by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.76%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.