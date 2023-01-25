XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.64.

Shares of ITW opened at $229.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $247.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

