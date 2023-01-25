XML Financial LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,538 shares of company stock worth $10,424,284 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Down 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

DHR opened at $271.58 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.42. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

