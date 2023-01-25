XML Financial LLC Buys 1,521 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

