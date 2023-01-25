Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading Up 2.5%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.28 and last traded at $53.28. Approximately 1,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Xero Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

