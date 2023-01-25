XDC Network (XDC) Price Reaches $0.0285 on Major Exchanges

XDC Network (XDC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $393.44 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XDC Network has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,810,622,943 coins. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

