Wrapped Everscale Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.94 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $88.94 million and $64,121.20 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,073,898,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,734,059,199 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,073,838,443 with 1,733,999,069 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05148524 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33,688.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

