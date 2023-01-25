Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Robert H. Herz Sells 7,818 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,099. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 338.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 86.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 350.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.