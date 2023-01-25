WOO Network (WOO) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $324.19 million and $25.33 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,639,058,966 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

