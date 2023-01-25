WOO Network (WOO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.62 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $303.00 million and $23.62 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,639,058,966 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

