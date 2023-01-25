Wolfspeed (WOLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Wolfspeed to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Wolfspeed has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.16–$0.08 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.08)-($0.16) EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. On average, analysts expect Wolfspeed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wolfspeed stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,381. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 226,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,975,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

