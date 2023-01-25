WINkLink (WIN) Achieves Market Cap of $87.28 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $87.28 million and $11.47 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00408691 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,641.27 or 0.28687093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00583221 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008856 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $12,340,226.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

