WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0807 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $61.58 million and $696,334.80 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00389006 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00028081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015585 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004392 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017049 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,650,760 coins and its circulating supply is 763,182,993 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.