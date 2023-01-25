White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,508.97

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,508.97 and last traded at $1,508.97, with a volume of 5377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,481.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTM shares. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,387.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,341.23.

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 67.76%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.