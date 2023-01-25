Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,607.14

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,607.14 ($32.28) and traded as high as GBX 3,038 ($37.61). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,032 ($37.54), with a volume of 308,341 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($52.00) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.52) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.33) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.38) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,751.67 ($46.45).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2,004.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,699.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,610.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.