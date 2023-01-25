Weyerhaeuser (WY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,798. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 217,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

