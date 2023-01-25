Westlake Chemical Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.5%.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

WLKP opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $902.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.12 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,561.24. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,761.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth $252,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth $438,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.