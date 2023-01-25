Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 1.2 %

WAL stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $113.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

