West Family Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 10,735 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

VIPS opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.51. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

