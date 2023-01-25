West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Investec raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 2.1 %

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

