WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

WSBC traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,263. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $41.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $214,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $214,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,384 shares of company stock valued at $785,437 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WesBanco by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

