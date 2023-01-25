Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/24/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 5,500 ($68.09) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76).

1/18/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,900 ($73.05) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76).

12/11/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 6,000 ($74.29) to GBX 5,500 ($68.09).

12/9/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 4,450 ($55.09) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00).

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.76. 54,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,563. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after buying an additional 674,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth about $11,702,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

