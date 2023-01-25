Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dover (DOV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dover (NYSE: DOV) recently:
- 1/19/2023 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2023 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $143.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2023 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2022 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/15/2022 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2022 – Dover is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2022 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2022 – Dover was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/5/2022 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $141.00.
Dover Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $143.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.74. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $175.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.
Dover Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.
Institutional Trading of Dover
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.
