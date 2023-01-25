Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dover (DOV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dover (NYSE: DOV) recently:

1/19/2023 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $143.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2022 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2022 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Dover is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Dover was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2022 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $141.00.

Dover Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $143.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.74. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $175.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Dover Co alerts:

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 79,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $5,416,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Dover by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

