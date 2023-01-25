Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shaw Communications (SJR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR):

1/13/2023 – Shaw Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/13/2023 – Shaw Communications was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/13/2023 – Shaw Communications was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2023 – Shaw Communications was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/3/2023 – Shaw Communications was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/3/2023 – Shaw Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.50.

11/28/2022 – Shaw Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shaw Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. 2,043,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Shaw Communications Inc alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,737,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,476 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in Shaw Communications by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,047,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,443,000 after purchasing an additional 407,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 36.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.