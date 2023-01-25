Wedbush Weighs in on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Umpqua’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Umpqua by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

