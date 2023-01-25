WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

