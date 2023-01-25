WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 664 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $203.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.48 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.97.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.