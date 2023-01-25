WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 22,452 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,324,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 855,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPLV stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

