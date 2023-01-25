WealthShield Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $168.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.