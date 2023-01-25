WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 91.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Broadcom by 61.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,877,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $585.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $552.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

