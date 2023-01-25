WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,257 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. TI Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 44,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 177,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 94,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,408,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

