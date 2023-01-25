WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.91% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.